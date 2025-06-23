Sophie Turner 'reconciles' with Peregrine Pearson amid split rumours

Sophie Turner rekindles romance with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson two months after sparking breakup rumours

  by Web Desk
  • |
Sophie Turner reconciles with Peregrine Pearson amid split rumours
Sophie Turner 'reconciles' with Peregrine Pearson amid split rumours

Sophie Turner has seemingly reconciled with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, two months after igniting breakup speculations.

The Game of Thrones star, 29, started dating Viscount Cowdray's son, 30, in December 2023, after divorcing ex-husband Joe Jonas.

However, the pair sparked split rumours in April after they unfollowed each other on social media.

A source told The Sun at that time, “Sophie and Peregrine had a great time together but the relationship ran its course. She is single and is focusing on her career and her two daughters.”

A few days back, Sophie was spotted enjoying a lunch date with Peregrine in London.

The renowned actress went for a casual look with a braless in a skimpy grey crop top and black denim hot pants.

She finished the look with a pair of shades and flip flops. Meanwhile, Peregrine, was wearing a T-shirt and chinos.

The couple’s adorable appearance comes after an insider spilled the beans to the Daily Mail about the their plans for starting a family.

“Sophie is open to having kids one day even though that is not on the slate for right now. She is in love with Peregrine, and she knows that he wants to be a father one day as this is discussed with couples,” the tipster revealed.

On the personal front, Sophie shares two kids with ex Joe Jonas; Willa and Delphine.

