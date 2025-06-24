Dakota Johnson moves on after painful Chris Martin breakup

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were seemingly not “shocked” about their breakup as they “had the same issues for a while.”
Earlier this month, the Coldplay frontman and the Fifty Shades of Grey star ended their nearly 8-year-long relationship.
A source recently disclosed how Dakota is trying to move on after the heartbreaking split.
The insider told PEOPLE, “Dakota’s doing well. The split wasn’t exactly a shock,” the pair “had the same issues for a while.”
“She wants to live her life very intentionally — she doesn’t want to have any regrets. She loves all her creative projects and is excited about her career. She believes there is more to life than work though. She wants a meaningful life on all levels,” the source added.
Chris and Dakota were engaged for “years" before calling it quits on their relationship in early June.
This new update comes after the pop icon was photographed stepping out with his son Moses, 19, in New York City on June 16.
He shares two kids with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow; Moses and daughter Apple, 21.
On the other hand, Dakota recently starred in Materialists, which was released in theatres on June 13.
The renowned actress will be next seen in Splitsville.