David Beckham, Victoria praise daughter Harper Seven in loving birthday note

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024


David and Victoria Beckham poured out her heartfelt admiration for daughter Harper Seven on her 13 birthday, expressing profound pride and love in a touching tribute.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the fashion designer shared a touching tribute to her daughter whom she shares with her husband David Bckham.

In a shared post Victoria dropped an adorable snippet of her daughter featuring the precious moment of her life since her nostalgic childhood.

She captioned the video, “Happy Birthday to my best friend. You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our hearts every day.”

Victoria further noted, “You really are our everything Harper Seven and we are so proud of the happy, beautiful, talented young lady you are becoming. We love you so so much.”

Meanwhile, David also shared the same video along with a caption, “Happy 13th Birthday to my beautiful little girl Daddy is so proud of you , you have grown up to be a kind, generous & a beautiful young lady with the most amazing heart & the most amazing smile that we all love so so much always be the beautiful person that you are Harper Seven your my world.”

Soon after she dropped the adorable post the fans couldn’t hold their emotions and flooded the comment section with their love.

One fan wrote, “She is just perfection! Happy 13th Birthday to Little Pretty Princess.”while another commented, “Daughters are your best friends forever. X x happy birthday Harper. X”

To note, Harper Seven is the fourth child of David and Victoria Beckham and the couple's first daughter, they welcomed her on July 11, 2011.

