BTS’ Jin adds ARMY in ‘top priority’ list amid solo album release

BTS' eldest member has expressed gratitude to ARMY and shared that his fans are in “top priority” list.
The Korean singer has gotten candid about his new album during a dialogue with Weverse magazine.
Jin revealed, "When I left the army, I postponed everything so I could meet the fans. I told my family and friends ahead of time, 'I need to see ARMY, so I’d appreciate it if you didn’t ask about throwing any parties for my discharge until after this week.'”
He continued, “People told me, 'You just got out—you should take a break. Let’s meet up.' I got out on Wednesday and didn’t make one plan until after Sunday. All that other stuff could wait. Seeing my fans is my top priority.”
The Attack on Bangtan crooner noted that nothing comes close to his fanbase.
Jin added, “I have to show my gratitude before I do anything else, I think. No question about it. It’s always been that way, so now it’s what everybody’s come to expect. ARMY supports me, and they really make me happy. They’re incredibly important to me, so it just makes sense that I’d think to put my time with them first."
BTS star Jin will likely release his solo album by the end of the year.