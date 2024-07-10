Entertainment

BTS’ Jin adds ARMY in ‘top priority’ list amid solo album release

BTS member Jin gets candid about his new upcoming album

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
BTS’ Jin adds ARMY in ‘top priority’ list amid solo album release
BTS’ Jin adds ARMY in ‘top priority’ list amid solo album release

BTS' eldest member has expressed gratitude to ARMY and shared that his fans are in “top priority” list.

The Korean singer has gotten candid about his new album during a dialogue with Weverse magazine.

Jin revealed, "When I left the army, I postponed everything so I could meet the fans. I told my family and friends ahead of time, 'I need to see ARMY, so I’d appreciate it if you didn’t ask about throwing any parties for my discharge until after this week.'”

He continued, “People told me, 'You just got out—you should take a break. Let’s meet up.' I got out on Wednesday and didn’t make one plan until after Sunday. All that other stuff could wait. Seeing my fans is my top priority.”

The Attack on Bangtan crooner noted that nothing comes close to his fanbase.

Jin added, “I have to show my gratitude before I do anything else, I think. No question about it. It’s always been that way, so now it’s what everybody’s come to expect. ARMY supports me, and they really make me happy. They’re incredibly important to me, so it just makes sense that I’d think to put my time with them first."

BTS star Jin will likely release his solo album by the end of the year.

Varun Dhawan's next 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' goes on floors

Varun Dhawan's next 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' goes on floors
US band ‘Queens of the Stone Age’ cancels tour for shocking reason

US band ‘Queens of the Stone Age’ cancels tour for shocking reason
Ariana Grande plans 'mini' tour between 'Wicked' releases

Ariana Grande plans 'mini' tour between 'Wicked' releases
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date

‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date

Entertainment News

‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Ariana Grande plans 'mini' tour between 'Wicked' releases
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
BTS Jin confirms solo album in works
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Alia Bhatt papped on sets of YRF Spy Universe film 'Alpha'
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Katrina Kaif lights up feeds with vibrant morning selfie
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Brad Pitt 'estranged' from adult kids: Source
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Aiman Khan, Minal exude sisterly goals in refreshing new video
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Daisy Edgar-Jones calls 'Normal People' costar Paul Mescal her ‘best friend’
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani fly to London for the Wimbledon quarter-finals
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Kardashian family 'won' Steve Harvey's heart on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Vicky Kaushal says his new song 'Tauba Tauba' is now 'Katrina-verified'
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Lisa Kudrow shuts down Jennifer Aniston claiming she 'hated' 'Friends' audience