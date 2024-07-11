Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start

Meghan Markle has expressed her delight and satisfaction with the strong start of the American Riviera Orchard.
As per the US Weekly, a source shared, “The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” adding, “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
The insider added, “[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives.”
In March, the Duchess of Sussex subtly revealed the brand's launch by launching an official Instagram account.
At that time the outlet revealed that the mother of two had registered the brand to sell canned meals, cookbooks and silverware and the patent petitions were approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office.
Her brand American Riviera Orchard’s first product was strawberry jam, which Meghan sent to her celebrity circle.
To note, After Meghan and Harry left their positions as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to California with their 5-year-old son Prince Archie and their 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet, the Suits alum took this initiative as her second business.
Harry and Meghan also agreed to a multi-year contract with Netflix to work on many new projects as part of their future moves.