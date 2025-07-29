Prince Hussein proudly inaugurates Jordan’s first Digital Health Center

Prince Hussein marked a proud milestone in modernizing Jordan’s healthcare system.
On Tuesday, July 29, the Crown Prince of Jordan took to his official Instagram account to share a joyful update, revealing that he has inaugurated the country’s first-ever digital health center.
He noted that the center will help bridge the gaps in rare medical fields while reducing the burden on patients.
Proudly announcing the major launch, Prince Hussein captioned, “Proud to inaugurate the Jordan Digital Health Center, a milestone in modernizing healthcare services.”
He continued, “By providing telemedicine and smart resource management systems, the center helps bridge gaps in rare medical specialties while saving patients time and effort.”
During his visit, the Jordanian Prince looked handsome in a blue suit with a matching tie as he explored the center and learnt about the innovative systems and services.
The future King’s latest initiative earner him immense praise and appreciation from fans, who shared their support through comments.
“May Allah protect and take care of you, His Highness the Prince,” wished one.
Another admired, “A quality achievement befits Your Highness's vision for the future of Jordan, where technology meets human service. The Digital Health Center is a pioneering step that reflects your concern for the development of the medical sector and making the lives of citizens easier. We are proud of you and all that you do for the country.”
Prince Hussein is the eldest child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, and the first in the line to the Jordanian throne.