Princess Isabella channels Queen Mary in chic ensemble

Princess Isabella has turned heads by borrowing a classic Chanel jacket from her mother, Queen Mary, in what royal watchers are calling a “refreshing” and stylish nod to sustainability and tradition.
On Monday, the young royal made a stylish appearance along with King Frederik, Queen Mary and Prince Vincent as the Danish royals relocated to their summer residence.
She stepped out in a pretty floral frock by DVF, completing the look with a coveted pair of £820 two-tone Chanel flats.
Last year, the Queen Consort of Denmark had previously sported the same shoes for a visit to Norway.
According to Samantha from the popular Instagram page Royal Fashion Daily, it's likely that Isabella was wearing a pair of Chanel flats borrowed from her mother.
Notably, Isabella and her younger sister, Princess Josephine, 14, are both renowned for stealing Mary's wardrobe.
HELLO!'s lifestyle writer, Josh Osman said, "Like their mother, Queen Mary, the Danish princesses are both prolific outfit recyclers who often inherit or borrow beautiful pieces from the Queen's wardrobe.”
The writer added, "Princess Isabella, especially, has often worn her mother's clothes on special occasions – she recently borrowed her a gorgeous floral Prada blouse for her father's birthday celebrations, and even parts of her look for her 18th birthday celebrations were taken from Queen Mary.”
Osman noted, "The Danish Queen is a sustainable style icon, repeating outfits across multiple decades and passing down her clothes to her children, and it's both refreshing and reassuring to see that the next generation of Danish royals are following in her footsteps."
King Frederik, Queen Mary made an appearance in Grasten for her summer residence in the castle alongside her husband, King Frederik and two children, Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent.