Princess Kate ‘celebrates’ new milestone amid family break

Kate Middleton has penned a heartfelt note on a major milestone amid break from royal duties.

The Princess of Wales curated an art exhibition with V&A East Storehouse, which is set to go on display in London on Wednesday, July 30.

Kate’s message, which is displayed by Makers and Creators exhibition, read, “Objects can tell a story. A collection of objects can create a narrative, both about our past and as inspiration for the future. This display celebrates our past makers and creators and illustrates how much historic objects can influence fashion, design, film, art and creativity today.”

The future Queen further added, "Individual, unique objects can come together to create a collective whole that helps us to explore our social and cultural experiences and the role we play in the wider tapestry of life."

Her handpicked pieces including a Victorian Morris & Co furnishing screen designed by William Morris’s assistant John Henry Dearle and costume by Oliver Messel are played in the art exhibition.

Other items chosen by the Princess include a watercolour painting of a forest glade by children's author Beatrix Potter, a medieval Somerset church tile and a Welsh quilt handmade almost 200 years ago.

To note, Princess Kate's message came amid her family break with kids.

