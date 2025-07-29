Royal Family 'braced' for Meghan Markle's boldest move after Harry's new step 

The Royal Family has reportedly been put on high alert over Meghan Markle's so-called “trump card.”
As per the Dailyexpress, a royal expert shared that the Duchess of Sussex could return to the UK in two years waving her “trump cards.”
Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet, "She will, of course, be expected to attend in Birmingham, not to do so would be a public humiliation.”
The expert added, “This involves approving moves towards 'reconciliation'. Meghan will calculate that this could lead to useful PR in Birmingham which she rather obviously needs."
Notably, the expert mentioned Meghan’s “trump card” after it was widely reported that the Duke of Sussex was set to invite members of the Royal Family to the 2027 event, including King Charles.
On Sunday, a source reported to Dailymail, "Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family.”
The tipster revealed, “Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part.”
This latest step by Prince Harry reportedly look more promising than “peace talks” which was taken place between King Charles’ and Prince Harry’s aides in London
To note, the feud is considered as the longest ongoing rift between Harry and the firm, which was started when Harry quit royal life in 2020 with Meghan.