King Charles welcomes victorious Lionesses in royal style after Euro 2025 win

A wave of pride and joy filled the air in London as the triumphant Lionesses arrived in the city as Euro 2025 champions.

After emerging victorious in the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro over the weekend, the England women's national football team finally returned to the United Kingdom, bringing home the grand trophy.

To welcome the Lionesses, King Charles hosted a regal celebration with a special parade in London.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, July 29, Buckingham Palace dropped a visually striking video, offering glimpses of the grand welcome and celebrations.

“Welcome home, ladies,” they captioned.

The stunning video opened with the Euro 2025 champions beaming with pride on top of a double-decker team bus, waving to the cheering crowd that had gathered to welcome them.

In the next frame was a magnificent view of Queen Victoria Memorial, where the crowd danced and cheered with enthusiasm, as a burst of bright pink powder shot dramatically into the sky, elevating the festive and celebratory atmosphere to a whole new level.

With a massive “EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS” banner in the backdrop, the Lionesses took the stage to soak in the thrilling welcome.

For those unaware, on Sunday, July 27, the Lionesses emerged victorious over Spain with a 1–0 win in the second half of the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro final, becoming the European Champions for the second time following their historic 2022 victory against Germany. 

