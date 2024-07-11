Entertainment

Adele, Ed Sheeran root for home team England at Euro 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
Adele and Ed Sheeran are adding celebrity spark to the UEFA Euro Championship 2024!

On Wednesday, the music icons were spotted at the Football Stadium Dortmund, cheering on their home team, England, which went head-to-head against the Netherlands in the semi final in Germany.

The Cry Your Heart Out singer was decked into a white T-shirt which she paired with a black jacket, and freshly blow-dried blonde locks.

Despite appearing anxious initially, Adele left the stadium with jubilation as England’s victory ensured its place in the finals, where it will face-off Spain on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Shape of You singer had a smile lighting up his face while he watched the match, dressed in red shirt and sporting a baseball cap.

Both the singers have openly shared their fondness for football previously.

During the Euro 2020 too, the Hello hitmaker was seen supporting her home country, England, which lost to Italy in the final.

Taking to Instagram, Adele captioned her post, “You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together.”


As for the Perfect singer, the UK native was also rooting for his native country, England at Euro 2020. 


The singer was spotted leaving his seat and lend a hand to serve food to fans at a catering stand in the stadium.

