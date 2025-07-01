Orlando Bloom sparks buzz with mysterious message amid Katy Perry breakup

Orlando Bloom has sparked speculation with a series of cryptic posts about "a new beginning" following reports of his split from longtime partner Katy Perry.
The Kingdom of Heaven actor took to Instagram to share a post about “a new beginning” after his split from Katy Perry following nine years of dating.
Bloom, 48, first shared a quote from Buddha, reading, “Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most.”
Following his post, he dropped another Instagram Stories post quoting Japanese author Daisaku Ikeda.
“The important thing is to take that first step,” the text read. “Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next.”
It remains unclear what Bloom was alluding to, though he made a solo appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Venice wedding on Friday.
As per Page Six, a source shared that the Lord of the Rings actor was “partying hard” to the point of getting “sweaty.”
It is reported that he spent time with longtime pal Leonardo DiCaprio before the celebration began, joining him for post-wedding festivities with the Kardashians and Sydney Sweeney at their hotel.
Bloom and Sweeney, 27, were photographed taking a stroll in Venice together alongside Tom Brady on Saturday.