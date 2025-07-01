Orlando Bloom sparks buzz with mysterious message amid Katy Perry breakup

'Kingdom of Heaven' share a post about 'a new beginning' after his split from Katy Perry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Orlando Bloom sparks buzz with mysterious message amid Katy Perry breakup
Orlando Bloom sparks buzz with mysterious message amid Katy Perry breakup

Orlando Bloom has sparked speculation with a series of cryptic posts about "a new beginning" following reports of his split from longtime partner Katy Perry.

The Kingdom of Heaven actor took to Instagram to share a post about “a new beginning” after his split from Katy Perry following nine years of dating.

Bloom, 48, first shared a quote from Buddha, reading, “Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most.”

Following his post, he dropped another Instagram Stories post quoting Japanese author Daisaku Ikeda.

“The important thing is to take that first step,” the text read. “Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next.”

It remains unclear what Bloom was alluding to, though he made a solo appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Venice wedding on Friday.

As per Page Six, a source shared that the Lord of the Rings actor was “partying hard” to the point of getting “sweaty.”

It is reported that he spent time with longtime pal Leonardo DiCaprio before the celebration began, joining him for post-wedding festivities with the Kardashians and Sydney Sweeney at their hotel.

Bloom and Sweeney, 27, were photographed taking a stroll in Venice together alongside Tom Brady on Saturday.

Read more : Entertainment
Harry Styles' mysterious festival fling from Glastonbury revealed
Harry Styles' mysterious festival fling from Glastonbury revealed
Harry Styles spotted kissing a mysterious woman at Glastonbury Music Festival
Jim Shooter, ‘Superman’ and ‘The Hulk’ author, dies after prolonged illness
Jim Shooter, ‘Superman’ and ‘The Hulk’ author, dies after prolonged illness
The writer of hit comics 'Captain America' and 'Secret Wars,' Jim Shooter, breathed his last at the age of 73
Taylor Swift makes lavish $13K tribute to Travis Kelce amid romance
Taylor Swift makes lavish $13K tribute to Travis Kelce amid romance
'Lover' songstress reportedly dropped $13,000 as a heartfelt nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce
Kris Jenner leaves fans gushing as she glows in elegant purple gown: See
Kris Jenner leaves fans gushing as she glows in elegant purple gown: See
‘The Kardashians’ alum proudly hails daughter Kim Kardashian as her ‘inspiration’ for the look
Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy to star as leads in rom-com 'You Deserve Each Other'
Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy to star as leads in rom-com 'You Deserve Each Other'
The Amazon's romantic-comedy film is an adaptation of the acclaim novel 'You Deserve Each Other' by Sarah Hogle
Blake Lively teams up with THIS ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star for new campaign
Blake Lively teams up with THIS ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star for new campaign
Blake Lively launches ad campaign with for her canned cocktail brand Betty Booze
Olivia Rodrigo reflects on dreamy Glastonbury concerts she will 'never forget'
Olivia Rodrigo reflects on dreamy Glastonbury concerts she will 'never forget'
The 'Traitor' singer mesmerized the audience with a captivating performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival
Jennifer Aniston shares rare moments with Courteney Cox and furry pals
Jennifer Aniston shares rare moments with Courteney Cox and furry pals
'Friends' alum offered a glimpse into her home life and a heartwarming hangout with Courteney Cox
Khloé Kardashian finally reveals her plastic surgeries
Khloé Kardashian finally reveals her plastic surgeries
Khloé Kardashian opens up about all the cosmetic surgeries she received including face life, botox and nose job
Jennifer Aniston shares adorable photo with Courteney Cox in ‘Monday’ dump
Jennifer Aniston shares adorable photo with Courteney Cox in ‘Monday’ dump
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are known for playing Rachel Green and Monica Geller in the 'Friends'
Miley Cyrus makes thrilling Disney comeback with 'Something Beautiful'
Miley Cyrus makes thrilling Disney comeback with 'Something Beautiful'
The 'Flowers' crooner released her ninth studio album 'Something Beautiful' in May this year
Kris Jenner drops Venice getaway snaps with Corey Gamble after heated argument
Kris Jenner drops Venice getaway snaps with Corey Gamble after heated argument
Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner have been romantically connected since 2014