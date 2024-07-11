Kanye West retirement plans REVEALED

Kanye West's retirement plans have been unveiled by Rich the Kid as he allegedly declared that Ye is retiring from music however it's unclear exactly what that means or if the decision is permanent.
On Tuesday, July 9, the New Freezer singer shared a snapshot of a text exchange in which the I Wonder singer stated, "I am retiring from professional music."
However, many musicians suggested the reason that he's "not sure what else to do,” related to his music.
Responding to the post with anger, noting, “Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made was the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date in 2024. Drop Ye about mine & V@ and we do it all over again the kids need you big bra fasho maybe some time to chill but retiring ain't it."
He later announced that he will be releasing new songs with West on his upcoming album, Life's a Gamble, via X (previously Twitter).
The Rich the Kid noted, "ACTUALLY WE DROPPING FRIDAY 7/19," indicating the release date of the project.
To note, West announced his retirement a few weeks after Ty Dolla $ign and he were supposed to release Vultures 2, their follow-up album.
Ty Dolla $ign said on Instagram that the two will be visiting Korea on Friday, August 23 to share their Vultures listening experience.