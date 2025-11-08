Entertainment

Nicole Kidman plots 'revenge romance' as Keith Urban moves on with new flame

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman parted ways in September this year after spending two decades together

  • By Fatima Hassan
Nicole Kidman plots revenge romance as Keith Urban moves on with new flame
Nicole Kidman plots 'revenge romance' as Keith Urban moves on with new flame 

Nicole Kidman is reportedly gearing up to take a bombshell revenge on her ex-husband, Keith Urban, who quickly moved on with his new flame. 

The former couple, who parted ways in September this year, has seemingly decided to heal from their painful relationship.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Kidman has geared herself up to debut her new romance after witnessing how quickly Urban introduced his new girlfriend before settling his divorce.

The sources additionally noted that the Babygirl alum was "shattered" after reports suggested that the country singer and his musician partner, Maggie Baugh, are "deeply in love."

"Keith is refusing to come clean about what's really going on, but everyone is saying there's another woman and all signs are pointing to it being this much younger guitar player," the insider added. 

The tipster remarked, "Nicole's ready to turn this into a tit for tat game, with her trying to show him up by hooking up with someone young and hot. She's still very focused on Keith, but her friends are hoping that once she actually does get with another man, it will help her get past this betrayal."

For those unaware, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are currently settling their legal matters in court after the actress filed for separation on September 30th, 2025.

The former couple also shares two daughters, including Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

