Britney Spears reflects on her difficult year in first Instagram post since deactivation

Britney Spears has made her return to Instagram, sharing a reflective post with fans about the ups and downs of her life in 2025, writing that “so much has happened this year.”
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Womanizer singer wrote, "So much has happened this year, it’s crazy ... I try to live within my means and the book, ‘Draw the Circle’ is an incredible perspective."
In the post, Spears donned a black and white lace bra paired with gray and black panties and black leather boots.
"Get your ballerina, circle, and own your boundaries. It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple," Spears continued in the caption.
She concluded the post, "I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later."
Spears’ latest return to the platform follows her brief disappearance just five days ago and ongoing tension over her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s book claims.
Since November 2, the Toxic singer’s Instagram vanished from public view, displaying an automated alert that the “profile may have been removed.”
To note, Spears’ has released a memoir titled You Thought You Knew, which was published on October 21, 2025.