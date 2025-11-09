Sydney Sweeney pens emotional note as 'Christy' finally debuts in theatres 

Sydney Sweeney has shared an emotional tribute to her powerful character, Christy Martin, in Christy.
On Friday, November 7, the Euphoria starlet's new sports-drama film premiered in theatres.
The actress turned to her Instagram account on Saturday to express her gratitude over the huge success of her newly released movie.
"Filming @christy.movie will stay in my heart forever. I walked onto set every day surrounded by a crew that poured their hearts and souls into this story," the 28-year-old American actress stated in her caption.
She continued explaining, "I fought alongside a group of women who became my family. We trained harder than we ever thought we could, then we would end up singing our hearts out on the ring floor."
"Christy Martin inspired all of us to step into our power. Her story made us fight harder for ourselves and for every woman who has ever been silenced," Sweeney said.
She further remarked her experience "painful, joyful, resilient, beautiful" while thanking the director of the movie, David Michôd, for giving her the lifetime experience in the form of Christy.
For those unaware, Sydney Sweeney's new film Christy, is based on the true story of Christy Martin, once considered the most exciting and successful female boxer.