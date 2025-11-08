Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel abruptly cancelled again months after ABC's suspension drama

The American host was previously pulled off air after his controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination

Jimmy Kimmel has once again been pulled off the air, a few months after ABC cancelled him for several days. 

On Thursday, November 6, the popular American singer and songwriter, Madison Beer, took to her X account to break the news.

In her statement, the 26-year-old musician revealed that due to "personal matters and unforeseen circumstances," her guest appearance on the television program has been rescheduled.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, @jimmykimmellive needed to reschedule my performance that was originally scheduled to air tonight to a later date," Madison wrote in her post.

However, neither Jimmy Kimmel himself nor the show's producer and team have broken their silence over this sudden cancellation. 

This report comes a few months after the ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live Show after the host's insensitive remarks about the sensational killing of the United States of America’s President, Donald Trump’s representative, Charlie Kirk's assassination. 

P.C.: Madison Beer/Instagram
On September 15, during the live episode, Jimmy criticised "the MAGA gang" for "desperately trying to characterise" the suspect "as anything other than one of them."

After which, he was abruptly taken off the air, and two days later, the Federal Communications Commission boss, Brendan Carr, decided to suspend the show. 

Despite the decision, Jimmy Kimmel was reinstated on air on September 23, due to several celebrities digitally raising their concerns for the American host.

As of now, Jimmy Kimmel Live Show makers have yet to announce the latest cancellation 

