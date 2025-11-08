Justin Bieber breaks silence after earning 2026 Grammy recognition 

Justin Bieber has shared his first post after earning the 2026 Grammy nominations.
Just a day after the Recording Academy announced the complete list of nominations on Friday, November 7th, the Baby hitmaker took to his Instagram account to release a steamy snap with his life partner, Hailey Bieber.
Seemingly celebrating the huge career achievement, Justin dropped a never-before-seen image, taken at the 30th birthday bash of Rhode founder’s best friend, Kendall Jenner, in a gesture to celebrate his nomination.
In the viral snap, Hailey is showing off her diamond ring while holding Justin for a gentle smooch.
This post marked the Grammy-winning singer’s first post after earning a nomination under the biggest categories of the 2026 Grammy nominations.
To note, the Grammys organizers confirmed Justin Bieber’s four recognitions for the ceremony, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1st, 2026.
The Stay hitmaker has earned Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for his seventh studio album, SWAG.
He also bagged two other recognitions for Best Pop Solo Performance for Daisies and Best R&B Performance for Yukon.
For the unversed, Justin Bieber released his studio album, SWAG, on July 11th this year.