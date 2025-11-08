Kim Kardashian turns heads in completely sheer lace outfit

Kim Kardashian has pushed the boundaries of bold fashion once again, stepping out in a completely sheer lace ensemble that leaves little to the imagination.
The All’s Fair star took to her Instagram account to share a series of ethereal photos on Instagram, wearing a completely sheer lace look, perfect for a day near the sea.
The first image shows Kardashian posing outside on a dim day, a body of water and rocky shoreline behind her, as she looks toward the camera from the bottom of stairs set into dark rocks.
Kardashian’s ensemble echoed a lace design from Dolce & Gabbana’s 1999 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear line, complemented by her glossy black hair blowing gently in the breeze.
A second shot in her Instagram carousel captured the mother of four from behind, looking out toward the coast.
Other images showcased Kardashian wearing the sheer lace dress across different spots on the island, interspersed with scenic shots.
The caption to the sultry images was a simple gray heart emoji.
Moments after The Kardashians star dropped her sheer look, the fans swamped the comment section to praise her latest look.
One fan wrote, “Wow so beautiful.”
Another noted, “Incredibly gorgeous!”
The third remarked, “DREAM GIRL.”
To note, the post came amid the first three episodes of All's Fair, starring Kim Kardashian are now streaming on Hulu, with remaining episodes streaming weekly on Tuesdays.