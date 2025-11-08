Noah Schnapp gushes over Millie Bobby Brown at 'Stranger Things 5' premiere 

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp revealed their off-screen bond during the premiere of their popular Netflix series Stranger Things season 5.
On Thursday, November 6, both actors attended the special premiere night of the fifth and final season of the superhit television show at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
During the red-carpet event, Noah candidly spoke to People about his friendship with Millie and the show’s impact on him.
"It's a show at its core about friendship and connection and belonging and embracing your differences, and it just makes you feel a part of something," the 21-year-old American actor said.
He continued, "It makes you feel empowered to be proud, to be different and proud to be who you are. I love that about it, and I think that's why others do as well."
The critically acclaimed actor, who played his infamous role in Stranger Things as Will Byers, called Millie his "best friend," and this is his "precious" memory which he will cherish forever.
"I mean, of course, Millie is my best friend for life, but they all truly are just family to me, and it shows on screen. I mean, thank God we're so close," The Tutor alum added.
These heartfelt remarks come a few days before the final chapter of Stranger Things is slated to be released in three parts on Netflix on November 26, at 8 pm ET, followed by Volume 2 on December 25 and the finale on December 31.