Ariana Grande shows off her 40 hand tattoos at Wicked event

Ariana Grande captured tremendous attention at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Paris, showing off her 40 hand “prison” tattoos.
The Side to Side star, who features as Glinda The Good in the upcoming film, slated to launch on November 21, turned heads in a black gown embellished with pink floral details.
The pop of colour continued in the pink-lined coat draped with elegance over her shoulder.
As she greeted fans, the 32-year-old’s unique tattoos became the centre of attraction. The markings that cover her hands, fingers, and wrists, include Wicked, her co-star Cynthia Erivo, and tributes to her past relationships with Pete Davidson, Mac Miller, and Dalton Gomez.
Dubbed “prison tattoos,” the uneven, small designs resemble hand-done ink typically seen in prison settings.
The Everyday star completed her look with an attractive makeup, sleek bun, and paired it with heels. However, her co-star Cynthia Erivo, was notably absent from the event.
Earlier this week, Ariana missed the Wicked premiere in Brazil because of flight related issues. She shared on Instagram that her plane was grounded for maintenance over safety concerns, and inaccessibility of no alternative flights.
The Into You artists stated, “Brazil, I can’t believe this is happening,” she wrote. “I am beyond devastated to be sending this message.”