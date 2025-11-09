Kim Kardashian discloses bar exam results after latest attempt

Kim Kardashian has shared an update on her journey to becoming a lawyer.
After taking the California bar exam in July, the SKIMS founder, 45, admitted she didn’t pass but said she’s more motivated than ever to keep going.
"Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," she wrote.
Kardashian noted, “Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."
"Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!" the All Fair star added.
She continued,"I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."
Held twice a year, the California bar exam includes five one-hour essays, a 90-minute performance test, and 200 multiple-choice questions.
The State Bar reports that around 16,000 applicants sit for the exam annually.
She sat for the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in Los Angeles, PEOPLE reported in March and according to the State Bar of California, a minimum score of 86 is required on this ethics exam to qualify for legal practice in the state.