Entertainment

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend share touching post for David, Victoria

David Beckham was knighted by King Charles for his services to sport and charity

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend share touching post for David, Victoria
Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend share touching post for David, Victoria 

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, has shared her admiration for David and Victoria Beckham, praising the couple for always supporting each other’s ambitions and work.

On Tuesday, November 4, the former captain of English team was knighted by King Charles for his services to sport and charity in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

After Beckham’s honour, Apostel shared a few Instagram photos with Cruz, 20, and penned a heartfelt message to her boyfriend’s parents.

“There’s nothing quite as beautiful as seeing deserving and truly GOOD people achieve their dreams,” her caption began.

She added, “What an inspiration to everyone to always keep going and never lose your character, drive but also kindness. no matter how crazy a dream is or how long it could take.”

According to Apostel, what stands out most about David and Victoria Beckham’s union is how they “support one another’s ambitions.”

She continued, “You’re dedicated not only to yourselves reaching your maximum potential but also, each other. and you celebrate each win as if it was your own.”

Apostel applauded the couple for mastering "the balance between that and just plain love and family time every day," adding that "there’s nothing more aspirational than that."

She concluded with a congratulatory message for the entire Beckham family.

Apostel shared selfies with Cruz showing off their stylish looks, he in a burgundy velvet blazer, she in a silk orange open-back dress, ending with a family photo of Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David at the knighting ceremony.

Notably, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz were absent from the family photo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

'Stranger Things 5': Mind-blowing fan theories expected to come true in finale

'Stranger Things 5': Mind-blowing fan theories expected to come true in finale
'Stranger Things' season 5 will be released in three parts, with the first installment hitting Netflix this November

Britney Spears reflects on her difficult year in first Instagram post since deactivation

Britney Spears reflects on her difficult year in first Instagram post since deactivation
The Womanizer singer marked a returns to Instagram after brief hiatus with a reflective post

Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ missed 2026 Grammy nominations?

Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ missed 2026 Grammy nominations?
Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ did not receive any nomination for the 2026 Grammy Awards

Jelly Roll officially cancels Auckland concert due to illness

Jelly Roll officially cancels Auckland concert due to illness
Jelly Roll posted a story and shared a heartfelt message while expressing regret to his fans across New Zealand

Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK’s Rosé share sweet online moment after Grammy nods

Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK’s Rosé share sweet online moment after Grammy nods
Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit track ‘Apt.’ receives three nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs causes chaos in prison with prohibited activity

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs causes chaos in prison with prohibited activity
Disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sparks prison drama with his shocking act

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple Grammy nods with heartfelt message

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple Grammy nods with heartfelt message
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker expresses gratitude after bagging multiple nominations for the 2026 Grammys

Jeremy Renner breaks silence on accusations of intimate messages, ICE threats

Jeremy Renner breaks silence on accusations of intimate messages, ICE threats
Jeremy Renner's former co-star Yi Zhou accused him of sending 'intimate' photos and threatening to 'call ICE' on her

David Harbour shares rare insight on filming 'Stranger Things' with Millie Bobby Brown

David Harbour shares rare insight on filming 'Stranger Things' with Millie Bobby Brown
The 'Black Widow' star recalled tense moments with co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard at 'Stranger Things' set

Millie Bobby Brown reveals THIS ‘Stranger Things’ costar is her baby’s godparent

Millie Bobby Brown reveals THIS ‘Stranger Things’ costar is her baby’s godparent
The ‘Enola Holmes’ starlet opened up about her close bond with ‘Stranger Things’ costar, who is her daughter’s godparent

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter captivate NYC with sparkling girls’ night out

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter captivate NYC with sparkling girls’ night out
Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift turn heads in New York City with their striking joint appearance

Grammy nomination 2026: Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar among top nominees

Grammy nomination 2026: Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar among top nominees
The Recording Academy announced the full list of nominations for the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards,