Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend share touching post for David, Victoria 

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, has shared her admiration for David and Victoria Beckham, praising the couple for always supporting each other’s ambitions and work.
On Tuesday, November 4, the former captain of English team was knighted by King Charles for his services to sport and charity in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
After Beckham’s honour, Apostel shared a few Instagram photos with Cruz, 20, and penned a heartfelt message to her boyfriend’s parents.
“There’s nothing quite as beautiful as seeing deserving and truly GOOD people achieve their dreams,” her caption began.
She added, “What an inspiration to everyone to always keep going and never lose your character, drive but also kindness. no matter how crazy a dream is or how long it could take.”
According to Apostel, what stands out most about David and Victoria Beckham’s union is how they “support one another’s ambitions.”
She continued, “You’re dedicated not only to yourselves reaching your maximum potential but also, each other. and you celebrate each win as if it was your own.”
Apostel applauded the couple for mastering "the balance between that and just plain love and family time every day," adding that "there’s nothing more aspirational than that."
She concluded with a congratulatory message for the entire Beckham family.
Apostel shared selfies with Cruz showing off their stylish looks, he in a burgundy velvet blazer, she in a silk orange open-back dress, ending with a family photo of Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David at the knighting ceremony.
Notably, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz were absent from the family photo.