Rod Wave legally detained over serious charges ahead of new concert tour

  • By Fatima Hassan
Rod Wave has been arrested before the release of his highly-awaited music album.  

The 27-year-old American rapper and singer was detained by the Atlanta police officials over gun charges and multiple other charges on Friday, November 7. 

Wave's fellow rapper, DJ Akademiks, took to his Instagram account to confirm the arrest of the rapper in a statement.

On Saturday, November 8, the Great Gatsby hitmaker released the image of the rap icon with the message that read, "Rod wave arrested on gun charge last night. Well, keep u updated on when he’s free."

However, DJ Akademiks have not shared further details of his arrest. 

According to media reports, Wave was arrested due to his reckless driving and controlled substance possession in addition to the firearm or knife charge.

This unexpected arrest occurred a few months after Rod Wave announced the release of his surprise new album.

In September, the Last Lap singer revealed that he would be releasing a new untitled album at some point in 2025.

In addition to the album release, Rod Wave's upcoming concert tour, The Redemption Experience, will begin in December 2025.  

