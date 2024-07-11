World

Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’

Pakistan extends the registration cards of 1.5 million Afghan refugees for a year

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
Pakistan extends the registration cards of 1.5 million Afghan refugees for a year
Pakistan extends the registration cards of 1.5 million Afghan refugees for a year

Afghan refugees can stay for one more year in Pakistan after the government decides to extend the validity of registration cards.

According to Al Jazeera, the extension decision came after senior UN official Filippo Grandi, chief of the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), urged the country to stop its deportation plan during his visit earlier this week.

The prime minister’s office said in a statement after the conclusion of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, July 10, “The federal cabinet approved a one-year extension of the validity of POR (Proof of Registration) cards for 1.45 million Afghan refugees. Their PoR cards have been expired on June 30, 2024. The extension has been granted until June 30, 2025.”

Moreover, Pakistan gave asylum to Afghan refugees after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. As per the government, the country is currently hosting nearly three million Afghans, of these 2.4 million have legal documentation.

Among the legal refugees, 1.5 million hold a UNHCR Proof of Residence card, while 800,000 possess an Afghan Citizenship Card (ACC).

Pakistan, in November 2023, began the first phase of deporting Afghan refugees, in which about 541,000 were forced to leave the country.

Travis Kelce REVEALS whopping price of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite

Travis Kelce REVEALS whopping price of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite
Kanye West retirement plans REVEALED

Kanye West retirement plans REVEALED
Kris Jenner ‘feels great’ after hysterectomy surgery

Kris Jenner ‘feels great’ after hysterectomy surgery
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’

Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’

World News

Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
England's triumph talks take centre stage as Keir Starmer meets Joe Biden
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
NATO allies join forces to boot Ukraine's air defences
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
UN report reveals Russian missiles ‘directly hit’ hospital in Ukraine
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
Malnutrition crisis 'worsens' in Gaza, UN experts report
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
Zelensky criticises Modi’s meeting with Putin: ‘Blow to peace efforts’
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
White House responds to speculations about Joe Biden’s mental fitness
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
June 2024 sets record as 'hottest' month ever
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
Hamas accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of hindering ceasefire talks in Gaza
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
Tropical Storm Beryl hits Texas with strong winds and heavy rain
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
Italy plans 'major' investment in new Eurofighter jets