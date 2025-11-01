Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend: Here’s why we turn clocks back

Get ready to turn back time this weekend!
People will get an extra hour of sleep as Daylight Saving Time (DST) is ending on Sunday, November 2 at 2am.
It means everyone have to set their clocks back by one hour before going to bed on Saturday, November 1.
After the clocks go back, the days will keep getting shorter like the sun will rise later in the morning and set earlier in the evening until mid-December, which is when we'll have the least daylight of the year.
In other words, people simply get more daylight in the evening and less in the early morning.
Changing the clocks helps match daylight hours with the times when people are usually awake and active outdoors.
What is the purpose of Daylight Saving Time?
The idea behind the DST is to save electricity, since in the warmer months people spend more time outside during daylight instead of staying indoors and using light or other energy consuming devices.
Trump calls for end to Daylight Saving Time:
In December 2024, when US President Donald Trump had been elected president but had not yet taken office, he posted on Truth Social saying that his party planned to work hard to end DST.
He said only a small group supports it but it should not continue as it is inconvenient and expensive for the country.
When does Daylight Saving Time start in 2026?
DST will start again on March 8, 2026 at 2am when people will move their clocks ahead by one hour.
As a result, daylight will shift later so the sun will rise and set one hour later than before.