Julia Fox slammed by JFK grandson over controversial Onassis Halloween costume

Julia Fox recreated Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' famous pink Channel suit look from November 22, 1963

  By Fatima Nadeem
Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has publicly criticized actress Julia Fox for her controversial Halloween look.

Fox recreated Onassis' famous pink Channel suit look from November 22, 1963, the day her husband, John F. Kennedy was assassinated while they were riding in a motorcade in Dallas.

Photos on her Instagram showed Fox wearing a pink tweed skirt suit covered in fake blood, along with a matching pillbox hat and a navy handbag, replicating exactly what Onassis wore that day.

Schlossberg wrote on X Friday, October 31, “Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous."

He also sarcastically added that " I’m sure her [Fox] late grandmother would agree."

Schlossberg's comment criticizing Fox was posted just one minute before the Uncut Gems actress explained in detail on Instagram why she chose that particular costume.

"I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done,'" Fox wrote.

"The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history," she continued.

The American actress and model added, "Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery."

As per multiple reports, Onassis' pink dress was never cleaned and sent to the National Archives in July 1964 with the blood still on it.

