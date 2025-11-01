World’s youngest self-made billionaires: Meet 22-year-old trio rewriting history

AI recruiting startup Mercor’s founders have become the youngest self-made tech billionaires ever, beating out Mark Zuckerberg.
According to Forbes, Mercor, a recruiting startup that helps Silicon Valley’s biggest AI labs to train their models, has just minted the world’s youngest self-made billionaires: the company’s three 22-year-old founders, a trio of Bay Area high school friends who competed together on their debate team.
Earlier this week, the San Francisco startup announced a $350 million funding round led by Felicis Ventures, with participation from other bigwigs Benchmark, General Catalyst and Robinhood, valuing the company at $10 billion.
The new infusion of cash makes CEO Brendan Foody, CTO Adarsh Hiremath and board chairman Surya Midha the newest billionaires of the AI boom, each with a roughly 22% stake in the company, Forbes estimates.
Foody told Forbes, “It’s definitely crazy. It feels very surreal. Obviously beyond our wildest imaginations, insofar as anything that we could have anticipated two years ago.”
Even in youth-obsessed Silicon Valley, where neophyte founders have been lionized for decades, Mercor is particularly well-known for the young age of its leaders.
All three founders are Thiel Fellows, members of conservative billionaire investor Peter Thiel’s program to dole out $100,000 grants every year to young people in exchange for foregoing college. They’ve become the poster children of the AI era’s twenty-something entrepreneurs.