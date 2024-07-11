Elon Musk mocks Sam Altman for driving 'multi-million dollar' Koenigsegg Regera

Elon Musk's recent remarks on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, after a video surfaced of him driving a Koenigsegg Regera, have sparked public interest and debate.
The Regera, renowned as one of the world's most exclusive and costly hypercars, holds a name that translates to 'to reign' or 'to rule' in Swedish.
Altman's appearance with the vehicle has raised questions, particularly given his role in a non-profit organization.
The footage, initially shared by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley on social media, elicited a sarcastic response from Musk, who has a history of conflict with Altman.
Musk's comment, 'Great question,' has fueled public curiosity regarding Altman's ownership of such a luxury vehicle.
The Koenigsegg Regera, launched in 2015 by Swedish automaker Koenigsegg, is a limited edition hypercar with only 85 models produced.
The car's price starts at $1.9 million and has sold for up to $3.7 million at auctions.
It features a twin-turbo V8 engine, three electric motors, and a cutting-edge powertrain technology known as Koenigsegg Direct Drive.