Prince Harry proudly accepts Pat Tillman trophy at 2024 ESPY Award show

Prince Harry won the Pat Tillman Award for his Invictus Games initiative

  July 12, 2024
Prince Harry has finally received the Pat Tillman Award after receiving extreme backlash.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex was honoured with the esteemed award for his Invictus Games initiative.

In his acceptance speech, the Spare author also reflected on the remarks made by the late Army Ranger’s mother, who had criticized ESPN for honoring the royal.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle joined the attendees in standing ovation as her husband accepted the trophy.

He began the monologue, “This award belongs to them, not to me.”

“Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect,” Harry continued, “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”

He mentioned how he feels a little undeserving of the award.

“I must confess I feel a little undeserving of this recognition. Past recipients of the Jimmy V Perseverance Award have faced incredible challenges and proven themselves as true warriors,” Harry explained, “I have merely been a spectator to such immense courage and resilience.”

Harry has served in the British Army for 10 years.

For the unversed, Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded servicemen and women.

The Royal Family member launched the great initiative in 2014, one year before stepping down from active duty.

