King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment

  • March 26, 2025
King Charles has given major order for Royal residences amid his cancer treatment.

The Royal estates, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Holyroodhouse are set to undergo a major clock change operation on the orders of the monarch.

As reported by Hello! the 76-year-old has ordered royal staffers to set all the timepieces of Royal estates according to the British Summer Time, starting Sunday, 2:00am.

The clocks adjustment task, which is believed to be more complex for the royal residences than the average UK household's will reportedly take 40 hours to complete.

All timepieces, including nearly 600 clocks in Buckingham Palace, 450 in Windsor Castle and 50 of the Holyroodhouse will be set according to BST. 

Despite being individually adjusted by dedicated teams at each royal residence, some timepieces will still display incorrect time until Monday.

As Royal residences have various types of clocks including musical, astronomical, miniature and turret, each requires specific knowledge to adjust correctly.

This exciting update comes after the reports that King Charles and Queen Camilla's Italy visit has been postponed due to Pope Francis ongoing health woes.

