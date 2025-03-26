Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes two-week sick leave as health issues persist

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has been hit with another setback due to her healrth concerns.
The Norwegian royal is forced to cancel her upcoming visit to Germany due to chronic lung condition pulmonary fibrosis, which she has been battling since 2018.
Mette-Marit was due to attend the International Book Fair in Leipzig on Thursday. However, now she has been placed on sick leave for two weeks.
The royal court released a statement announcing the cancellation of her appearance on Monday.
This news comes just weeks after the palace shared an update on the Crown Princess' health, revealing that her condition has progressed.
"The Crown Princess has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine changes more quickly than before. This means that changes to her official schedule may occur more frequently, and at shorter notice than we are used to,” the statement read.
It added, "The Crown Princess has a strong desire to continue working, and therefore we will organize her official program in the future in the best possible way so that her health and work can be combined."
Crown Princess Mette-Marit confirmed that she had been diagnosed with the condition in 2018, and since then she has had to restrict the number of public duties she carries out.
