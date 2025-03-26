Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay

Princess Beatrice of York has made a surprise announcement days after her personal essay for British Vogue, in which she opened up about the challenges and uncertainty that come with premature birth.
"Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early. There's so little control. Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications? How will you juggle the rest of family life while trying to keep a tiny human safe and well?” she wrote in the essay.
Now, the Princess, who recently welcomed a premature daughter, has launched a new baby shower collection in collaboration with her friend Alice Naylor-Leyland in aid of Borne, a charity that supports research into premature birth.
The royal's latest endeavor comes after she recently became the patron of the organization.
“It has been both a pleasure & a great honour working with my dear friend Princess Beatrice on our new Baby Shower Collection in aid of @bornecharity. I’m so proud of the awareness @beayork has brought to Premature Birth & I’m delighted we were able to create this together celebrating both Motherhood & Friendship,” Naylor-Leyland wrote on Instagram.
Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also showed his support to wife by simply liking the post.
Princess Beatrice welcomed her second daughter, Athena Mapelli Mozzi, on January 22, weighing just four pounds and five ounces.
