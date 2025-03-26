Princess Rajwa stuns in flowy brown dress during outing with Crown Prince Hussein

Princess Rajwa of Jordan looked regal as she stepped out with her husband, Crown Prince Hussein, to spend quality time with children from orphan care homes.
For the outing, the Princess dazzled in a sandy-brown, flowing outfit which she paired with elegant gold earrings and artfully waved hair.
Meanwhile, Crown Prince Hussein opted for a simpler yet stylish outfit, sporting black pants and a polo T-shirt.
Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the Prince shared heartwarming glimpses from the Iftar event at the Children's Museum in Amman.
"Rajwa and I were overjoyed to share today's iftar with children from orphan care homes," the Crown Prince wrote alongside a series of photos from their outing.
The Royal outing comes days after the future king of Jordan penned heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute for his mother Queen Rania, and wife, Crown Princess Rajwa.
”To my beloved mother and my loving wife, your presence fills our lives with joy, and your love is the true meaning of giving. Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, in August 2024.
