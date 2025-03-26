Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow address ‘beef’ rumors in joint video statement

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle have set the record straight on rumors of a rift between them!
During a question and answer sessions on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Goop founder addressed a follower’s question about her relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.
“Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?” the fan asked.
“I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever,” Paltrow said directly to the camera while standing in a kitchen of her sprawling Los Angeles home.
The Iron Man actress then turned to someone sitting off-camera beside her and asked, “Do you understand this?”
She panned the camera to show Markle sitting beside her at her kitchen counter and enjoying a slice of pie as she playfully shrugged at Paltrow's question.
The duo’s playful joint statement comes after Paltrow’s Vanity Fair cover story published on March 18, in which she opened up on comparisons between Markle's controversial new lifestyle brand As Ever and her GOOP empire.
“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes, she told the outlet.
Paltrow’ further added, “I don’t know Meghan and Harry. I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.”
Interestingly enough, Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle live quite close to each other in the small area of Montecito.
