Meghan Markle releases first message after Prince Harry's 'sad' announcement

Meghan Markle has shared a positive message with an exclusive photo after Prince Harry's devastating move.
Shortly after Harry announced his resignation from his own charity Sentebale, which he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, his beloved wife dropped an exciting update on her Instagram account.
The Duchess posted a delightful photo of herself from their Montecito mansion's beautiful garden, in which she was seen affectionately holding their pet dog.
Clad in a white tee with the words "MAMA" imprinted on it and wide legged jeans, Meghan was flashing a wide smile.
"Proudly supporting @allianceofmoms and the powerful work they do to support moms and their children," the mom-of-two wrote in the caption.
"Well done @_heartmom_, for your selfless love of so many — the world is better with you in it," she added.
Prior to this post, Prince Harry released a joint statement with the South African Royal as they both stepped down from their role of co-founders at Sentebale, a charity which helps people of Lesotho and South Africa, who are suffering from HIV.
In their joint statement, the Royal-duo noted, "Nearly twenty years ago, we founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers. Sentebale means 'forget-me-not' in Sesotho, the local language of Lesotho, and it’s what we've always promised for the young people we've served through this charity."
They continued, "Today is no different. With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as Patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same."
"It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation," Harry and Seeiso added.
They concluded their statement with best wishes and admiration for the former trustees of the organisation.