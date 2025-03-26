Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • March 26, 2025
Queen Camilla has announced the launch of The Queen’s Reading Room Medal, which will honour individuals who promote books and storytelling in their local communities.

On March 26, King Charles and Camilla hosted a reception at the Clarence House.

The Queen's Reading Room began as a lock down reading initiative but has since blossomed into a registered charity, featuring a popular podcast, an annual literary festival, and groundbreaking research projects.

Camilla began her speech with, “From its humble beginnings (amid the voices of quite a few naysayers), my Reading Room now reaches over 12 million people in 173 countries each year, with nearly 20,000 visitors to our festivals to date.”

She told the guests, “It is because of the gift of writers like you, and because of the passion of every person in this room for promoting literacy and a love of literature, that we have been able to build such a family of readers. Long may we continue to be inspired by you all.”

As the monarch cheered for her, the Queen consort of the UK concluded, “In short, books, and those who create them, make life better... much better – so thank you! Making life better is the ultimate aim of my Reading Room.”

After Camilla finished her touching monologue, King Charles gave her an affectionate pat on the back.

To note, the royal couple was joined by the Duchess of Gloucester Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel.

