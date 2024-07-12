Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha set to welcome first child

Former T20 captain Shaheen Afridi is all set to welcome his first child with his wife, Ansha Afridi.
As per Geo News, Shaheen will miss the two-match test series against Bangladesh scheduled for August 21 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
The red-ball coach of the national team, Jason Gillispie, said, “Shaheen can miss Bangaladesh Test matches due to childbirth. We can give him (some) rest if he wants to stay with his wife till then.”
The couple exchanged the wedding vows (nikkah) in February 2023, whereas the wedding ceremony was held on September 19, 2023, in Karachi.
Ansha Afridi is the daughter of legendary Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.
Moreover, recently, the left-arm fast bowler was making headlines due to disciplinary issues.
The reports submitted by the team officials to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Moshin Naqvi revealed that Shaheen was with the coaches and management staff during Pakistan’s tour of England just before the T20 World Cup 2024.
After the report about the fast bowler’s behaviours, it was expected that Shaheen would face disciplinary action, leading to his ouster from the upcoming Bangladesh series.