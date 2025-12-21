Lewis Hamilton meets Michael B. Jordan in favourite city post-F1 season

Sports
  By Bushra Saleem
Hamilton is enjoying off-season break after challenging debut year with Ferrari in 2025 season

After a challenging debut season with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton is unwinding by spending his Christmas break in the United States.

According to GP Blog, the Ferarri driver, who could only finish the 2025 campaign in P6 in the championship standings, travelled to New York to rest and relax before preparation for the 2026 season gets underway.

Hamilton shared several photos of his time in the 'Big Apple', with the Brit also spending time with other high-profile celebrities, including the actor Michael B. Jordan.

"My favourite city. NYC is such an inspiring and insightful place. I’m so grateful to spend time here every year, where it’s so easy to reflect and tap into our shared creativity and humanity," the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The seven-time World Champion made the seismic move from Mercedes to the Scuderia for the 2025 season, bringing one of the great team and driver partnerships in F1 to an end after winning six of his titles at the German team.

However, Hamilton struggled behind the wheel of the SF-25 all year, missing out on a Grand Prix podium for the first time in his 19-year career in the pinnacle of motosport.

The Brit could only finish with 186 points, 86 points behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

