Carlos Alcaraz and Coach Ferrero's shocking split reason revealed by Bartoli

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero shocking split right before the beginning of the 2026 season has shocked the tennis fans.
According to Tennis Uptodate, former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli has revealed the shocking reason behind the separation of Alcaraz and Ferrero.
The French former player expressed her concerns about the moment the announcement arrived, in the middle of the off-season and with the Australian Open getting closer.
Melbourne is the great objective for Alcaraz in 2026, as he seeks to complete the Career Grand Slam and hunt for the title in Australia for the first time.
Bartoli told RMC Sports, “The deep reasons why Juan Carlos and Carlos failed to reach an agreement are not solely financial. There is actually a problem regarding the tournament schedule chosen by Carlos Alcaraz and his entourage. Specifically, many exhibition matches were added, which Juan Carlos Ferrero does not agree with.”
“I mention this because it seems important: after the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz decided not to go to Asia, not to play the Asian swing. He then played an exhibition in Riyadh, came to play the Rolex Paris Masters where he was not in shape at all. He goes to the Masters in Turin, gets injured in the final, and cannot defend Spain's colors in the Davis Cup final," she added.
It is worth noting that six-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz is all set to begin his 2026 season with an exhibition match in South Korea.