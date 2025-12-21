Australia crushes England to clinch Ashes with 3-0 lead

Sports
  By Bushra Saleem
Mitchell Starc breaks England's hearts as Aussies seal series win with thrilling 82-run victory

England has lost the third Test in an historic Ashes defeat against Australia, who claim victory after just 11 days of cricket.

According to Sky News, Australia has retained the Ashes with an unassailable 3-0 lead as part of the five-match series in Adelaide.

England were chasing a daunting 435 in the final innings to try and keep the series alive, but fell well short, being bowled out for 352.

High expectations were resting on the shoulders of captain Ben Stokes's men ahead of the series, but a string of underwhelming performances means the wait to regain the Ashes continues for two more years, when the series returns to England.

Ahead of the clash, Stokes had hoped the "Bazball" approach might see the team secure a win in Australia for the first time since 2010/11 - but any hopes were swept aside after England reverted to more traditional test batting and were still beaten.

The dominant nature of Australia's victory will inevitably raise questions over the futures of Stokes and Brendon McCullum as head coach.

"We obviously came here with a goal in mind and we haven't been able to achieve it. It hurts and it sucks," Stokes said.

“They've been able to outdo us on a much higher level... I thought we did incredibly well to take us where we did in this fourth innings. We couldn't do what we came here to do but there was some good stuff to come out of this game," he added.

England lost the first Test in two days, the second in four days, and the third after the full five days.

The defeat matches the unwanted record of Nasser Hussain's squad of 2002-03 by surrendering the urn in the shortest number of days for a five-day, five-match series.

England will now hope to avoid a 5-0 whitewash in the fourth and fifth Tests over the next few weeks.

