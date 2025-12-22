Steelers star DK Metcalf in trouble after punching Lions’ fan: ‘Hefty fine’ 

Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf has landed into hot waters after he punched Detroit Lions fan.

Steelers’ receiver took a swipe at a spectator leaning over the front-row railing at Ford Field during Pittsburgh's 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 21.

Metcalf and the apparent Detroit fan, in a black-and-blue shirt and blue wig, exchanged words before the two-time Pro Bowler threw a right hand toward the man's face.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, “I heard about it, but I hadn't seen it. I hadn't had an opportunity to talk to DK."

Although there was no penalty flag thrown on the field, the league will review the incident and Metcalf could face discipline.

He finished with four receptions for 42 yards.

The NFL has not yet announced official discipline for Metcalf, but some level of punishment can be expected.

Metcalf appeared to be the one who initiated the physical contact with the fan. That means his situation is unlike that of Lamar Jackson's earlier in 2025, when the Baltimore Ravens quarterback pushed a Bills fan who had slapped his teammates' helmet.

In that instance, the NFL did not punish Jackson, as the fan was banned from NFL stadiums and the matter was "addressed by the club," per ESPN.

The 28-year-old Metcalf is in his first season with the Steelers after spending six seasons with Seattle.

