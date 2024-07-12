Meghan Markle shows up to support Prince Harry at controversial event

Meghan Markle has proved once again that she’s a supportive wife after attending an event for her husband Prince Harry.
The Suits star donned dazzling sleeveless long gown with her hair tied in a sleek bun. While Harry wore a three piece suit.
Harry was honored with the esteemed award for his Invictus Games initiative on Wednesday.
The love birds also receive a shoutout from their friend Serena Williams, who was hosting the award show.
The Duke of Sussex reflected on the remarks made by the late Army Ranger’s mother, who had criticized ESPN for honoring the royal during his monologue.
He started his speech with confessing that he was not accepting the award as a Royal Family member but rather as a voice on behalf of the Invictus Game Foundation.
“Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect,” Harry said, “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”
For the unversed, Harry has served in the British Army for 10 years.