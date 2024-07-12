Sports

Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam

World number 7 Paolini beat Donna Vekic in the Wimbledon women’s longest semifinals

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024


Italian tennis star Jasmine Paolini won the longest women’s semifinals at Wimbledon, beating Donna Vekic on Thursday, July 11.

According to Sky Sports, Paolini, who never won a match at the All-England Club until last week, will participate in her second consecutive Grand Slam finals after a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) victory in the three-hour semi-finals.

Paolini said after booking a spot in the finals, "She played unbelievable. She was hitting winners everywhere. I was a little bit struggling at the beginning, but I was just repeating to myself to fight every ball and to improve a little bit. I am so happy with this win. This match, I will remember forever.”

She further added, “It is a dream. I was watching the finals when I was a kid at Wimbledon. I am just enjoying it and trying to live in the present, but the last few months have been crazy for me. Now I am going to the ice bath to rest my legs because I am a little bit tired, but I am so happy to be in the final."

The 28-year-old tennis star, Paolini, thanked his family for being there during the match and for their support.

Paolini will now face Barbora Krejcikova in the finals on Saturday, July 13 in Centre Court.

Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS

Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS
Katy Perry reveals ‘symbolic meaning’ behind upcoming album ‘143’ title

Katy Perry reveals ‘symbolic meaning’ behind upcoming album ‘143’ title
Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam

Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William

Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William

Sports News

Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha set to welcome first child
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Kyle Walker’s tribute to wife Annie Kilner and children makes crowd go ‘awww’
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
PCB revamps selection committee after T20 World Cup exit
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Colombia beats Uruguay, advances to Copa America final vs. Messi’s Argentina
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
King Charles asks for ‘less drama’ after England secures Euro Cup final place
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
England reach Euro 2024 finals after beating the Netherlands 2-1
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Lamine Yamal reacts to win against France in Euro 2024 semifinals
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Lionel Messi celebrates Copa America final berth: ‘happy to make it again’
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
PCB’s first ‘major surgery’ after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Argentina outshines Canada to secure spot in Copa America finals
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team