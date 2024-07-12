Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam

Italian tennis star Jasmine Paolini won the longest women’s semifinals at Wimbledon, beating Donna Vekic on Thursday, July 11.
According to Sky Sports, Paolini, who never won a match at the All-England Club until last week, will participate in her second consecutive Grand Slam finals after a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) victory in the three-hour semi-finals.
Paolini said after booking a spot in the finals, "She played unbelievable. She was hitting winners everywhere. I was a little bit struggling at the beginning, but I was just repeating to myself to fight every ball and to improve a little bit. I am so happy with this win. This match, I will remember forever.”
She further added, “It is a dream. I was watching the finals when I was a kid at Wimbledon. I am just enjoying it and trying to live in the present, but the last few months have been crazy for me. Now I am going to the ice bath to rest my legs because I am a little bit tired, but I am so happy to be in the final."
The 28-year-old tennis star, Paolini, thanked his family for being there during the match and for their support.
Paolini will now face Barbora Krejcikova in the finals on Saturday, July 13 in Centre Court.