Sports figures who died in 2025: From Diogo Jota to George Foreman

The sporting world is mourning the loss of numerous legends and young stars in 2025.
The sporting icons who left their fans morning includes football icons Diogo Jota and André Silva, who tragically died in a car accident, and boxing legend George Foreman, who passed away at 76.
Other notable athletes who left us too soon include Ghanaian football legend Wilberforce Mfum, Scottish soccer player Denis Law, and Cameroonian international Emmanuel Kundé.
These athletes, along with several young rising stars, have left behind remarkable legacies and memories that will continue to inspire millions.
Diogo Jota
Liverpool forward, died in a car crash in Spain on July 3, 2025, at 28, just two weeks after marrying his childhood sweetheart.
Portuguese footballer won the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the League Cup with Liverpool and also lifted Nations League trophy twice with national team.
George Foreman
Two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, died on March 21, 2025, at 76.
"Big George" who was also a businessman, minister, and author competed between 1967 and 1997.
Wilberforce Mfum
Ghanaian football legend, scored Ghana's first-ever AFCON goal in 1963, passed away on May 11, 2025, at 88.
He was a member of the Ghanaian Olympic soccer team at the 1964 Summer Olympics. In 1963, he scored two goals in the final of the 1963 African Cup of Nations as Ghana took the title.
Lachie Stewart
1970 Commonwealth Games 10,000m gold medallist, died on May 31, 2025, at 81.
The Scottish Sports Hall of Fame inductee competed for Great Britain in the 10,000 metres at the 1972 Summer Olympics.
Audun Groenvold
Norwegian skier and 2010 Olympic bronze medalist, died after being struck by lightning on July 16, 2025, at 49.
He won national titles in both downhill and ski cross and also won international titles including bronze medals in ski cross both at the Olympics and at the world championships.
After celebrated career he coached the Norwegian national ski cross team.
André Silva
Diogo Jota's younger brother, died in the same car crash as Diogo at the age of just 30.
The striker for La Liga club Elche who dried while returning to Liverpool for pre-season training made his debut with the first team in 2015.
Bob Uecker
Baseball HOF broadcaster, died on January 16, 2025, at 90.
American professional baseball catcher and sportscaster served as the play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers of Major League Baseball for 54 seasons. Uecker was also an occasional television and film actor.
Gene Hackman
Actor and sports enthusiast, died on February 18, 2025, at 94.
Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe. The bodies of the couple were found February 26 by maintenance workers.
It is believed that Hackman died around a week after his wife, whose cause of death was hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare rodent-borne disease.
Ryne Sandberg
Baseball HOF infielder, died on July 28, 2025, at 65.
The baseball coach and manager played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball as a second baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs.
Ken Dryden
Hockey HOF goaltender, died on September 5, 2025, at 78.
He won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, the Vezina as the best goalie five times and the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP in 1971, while being a six-time All-Star.