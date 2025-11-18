The Game Awards 2025: 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' dominates nominations

The Game Awards 2025 has revealed the nominations for the annual award to honour the achievements in the video game industry.
According to Bleeding Cool, the organisers of the annual Games Awards, which are also referred to as the “Oscars of gaming”, were announced on Monday, November 17, as the public began voting for their favourite game.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops this year's nominations with a whopping 12 nods, while other games, including Death Stranding 2, Hades II, and Hollow Knight: Silksong, also earned multiple top category nominations.
102 games are nominated across various categories, with most getting a quick shoutout (under 30 seconds) during the event, during 60+ video game commercials.
The world's most-watched ceremony will take place on December 11 in Los Angeles, California.
Here is the full list of The Game Award 2025 nominations.
Game of the year:
• Clair Obscur Expedition 33
• Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
• Donkey Kong Bananza
• Hades II
• Hollow Knight Silksong
• Kingdom Come Deliverance II
Best game direction:
• Clair Obscur Expedition 33
• Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
• Ghost of Yotei
• Hades II
• Split Fiction
• Best narrative:
• Clair Obscur Expedition 33
• Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
• Ghost of Yotei
• Kingdom Come Deliverance II
• Silent Hill f
Best art direction:
• Clair Obscur Expedition 33
• Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
• Ghost of Yotei
• Hades II
• Hollow Knight Silksong
• Best score and music:
• Christopher Larkin Hollow Knight Silksong
• Darren Korb Hades II
• Lorien Testard Clair Obscur Expedition 33
• Toma Otowa Ghost of Yotei
• Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
Best audio design:
• Battlefield 6
• Clair Obscur Expedition 33
• Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
• Ghost of Yotei
• Silent Hill f
Best performance:
• Ben Starr Clair Obscur Expedition 33
• Charlie Cox Clair Obscur Expedition 33
• Erika Ishii Ghost of Yotei
• Jennifer English Clair Obscur Expedition 33
• Konatsu Kato Silent Hill f
• Troy Baker Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
• Innovation in accessibility:
• Assassins Creed Shadows
• Atomfall
• Doom The Dark Ages
• EA Sports FC 26
• South of Midnight
Games for impact:
• Consume Me
• Despelote
• Lost Records Bloom and Rage
• South of Midnight
• Wanderstop
Best ongoing:
• Final Fantasy XIV
• Fortnite
• Helldivers 2
• Marvel Rivals
• No Mans Sky
Best community support:
• Baldurs Gate 3
• Final Fantasy XIV
• Fortnite
• Helldivers 2
• No Mans Sky
Best independent game:
• Absolum
• Ball x Pit
• Blue Prince
• Clair Obscur Expedition 33
• Hades II
• Hollow Knight Silksong
Best debut indie game:
• Blue Prince
• Clair Obscur Expedition 33
• Despelote
• Dispatch
• Megabonk
• Best mobile game:
• Destiny Rising
• Persona 5 The Phantom X
• Sonic Rumble
• Umamusume Pretty Derby
• Wuthering Waves
Best VR AR:
• Alien Rogue Incursion
• Arken Age
• Ghost Town
• Marvels Deadpool VR
• The Midnight Walk
Best action:
• Battlefield 6
• Doom The Dark Ages
• Hades II
• Ninja Gaiden 4
• Shinobi Art of Vengeance
Best action adventure:
• Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
• Ghost of Yotei
• Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
• Hollow Knight Silksong
• Split Fiction
Best RPG:
• Avowed
• Clair Obscur Expedition 33
• Kingdom Come Deliverance II
• The Outer Worlds 2
• Monster Hunter Wilds
Best fighting:
• 2XKO
• Capcom Fighting Collection 2
• Fatal Fury City of the Wolves
• Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection
• Virtua Fighter 5 REVO World Stage
• Best family:
• Donkey Kong Bananza
• Lego Party
• Lego Voyagers
• Mario Kart World
• Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
• Split Fiction
Best sim strategy:
• The Alters
• Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles
• Jurassic World Evolution 3
• Sid Meiers Civilization VII
• Tempest Rising
• Two Point Museum
Best sports racing:
• EA Sports FC 26
• F1 25
• Mario Kart World
• Rematch
• Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
Best multiplayer:
• Arc Raiders
• Battlefield 6
• Elden Ring Nightreign
• Peak
• Split Fiction
Best adaptation:
• A Minecraft Movie
• Devil May Cry
• The Last of Us Season 2
• Splinter Cell Deathwatch
• Until Dawn
Most anticipated game:
• 007 First Light
• Grand Theft Auto VI
• Marvels Wolverine
• Resident Evil Requiem
• The Witcher IV
Content creator of the year:
• Caedrel
• Kai Cenat
• MoistCr1TiKaL
• Sakura Miko
• The Burnt Peanut
Best Esports game:
• Counter Strike 2
• DOTA 2
• League of Legends
• Mobile Legends Bang Bang
• Valorant
Best Esports athlete:
• brawk Brock Somerhalder
• Chovy Jeong Ji hoon
• f0rsakeN Jason Susanto
• Kakeru Kakeru Watanabe
• MenaRD Saul Leonardo
• Zyw0o Mathieu Herbaut
Best Esports Team:
• Gen G League of Legends
• NRG Valorant
• Team Falcons DOTA 2
• Team Liquid PH Mobile Legends Bang Bang
• Team Vitality Counter Strike 2