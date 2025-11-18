FIFA World Cup ticket holders to get priority visas under new FIFA PASS scheme

Sports

  • By Bushra Saleem
People travelling to the US for the World Cup next year will be able to get interviews for visas more quickly, Donald Trump has announced.

The US president announced the FIFA Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System, or FIFA PASS, in a news conference in the Oval Office, Sky News reported.

"I've directed my administration to do everything within their power to make the 2026 World Cup an unprecedented success," he said.

The pass allows those with World Cup tickets purchased through FIFA to get expedited visa appointments.

Speaking alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump said he "strongly" encourages World Cup travellers to the US to apply for their visas "right away".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration had added 400 consular officers around the world to deal with increased demand for visas.

He said in about 80% of the globe, travellers to the US can get a visa appointment within 60 days.

Under the new system, those who have bought tickets through FIFA will be allowed to go through a "FIFA portal" to help get their visa application and interview prioritised at the State Department, Rubio said.

