Cristiano Ronaldo to visit Trump at White House amid Saudi Crown Prince visit

  • By Bushra Saleem
Cristiano Ronaldo could meet US President Donald Trump in the White House amid Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visit.

After Ronaldo's public admiration for the US president and his expressed desire to talk to him at length about world peace, the Portuguese striker is preparing for a personal meeting, reported Footboom.

As per American journalist Jake Taylor, Trump is set to receive Ronaldo at the White House on Tuesday, November 18, the day when Saudi crown prince is expected to arrive in Washington.

Traylor wrote X, “NEW: Trump is expected to host soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at the White House tomorrow, according to three White House officials. Ronaldo, who plays in the Saudi Pro League, is expected to visit the WH on the same day where Trump will host the Saudi crown prince.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner previously expressed his admiration for the American president and said that he would like to "have a long discussion about world peace" with him. He also sent his signed jersey for the Republican president earlier this year.

Furthermore, Ronaldo is gearing up for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer, after Portugal sealed 9-1 victory over Armenia during World Cup qualifiers. 

