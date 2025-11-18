Cristiano Ronaldo receives heartfelt praise from former teammate Talisca

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has received another heartfelt praise from former Al-Nassr forward Anderson Talisca.
He spent two years playing alongside Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and together with Ronaldo or Saido Mane, they formed a powerful attacking trio.
Talisca praised the Portuguese legend as the greatest footballer of all time.
Speaking to BandSports he further expressed his deep admiration and respect for Ronaldo, saying, "It was an incredible two years. When he arrived, I had already been there for two years. I spent four years at the club, an incredible story. Playing with him was surreal, it was a dream for me."
He added, "We trained together and did incredible things. Working with him, for me, as an athlete and as a human being, was about maximising the athlete's potential, being more professional, caring more about himself. It was incredible."
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who recently given a straight red card in the 59th minute for elbowing Irish defender Dara O'Shea, is now set to play in his sixth World Cup at the age of 41.
Ronaldo's team has already confirmed his presence after Portugal secured qualification and this tournament is likely to be his last appearance in international football.
Since straight red cards in international matches carry two-game ban, Ronaldo would also miss Portugal's first game in the World Cup.