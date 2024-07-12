Jenna Bush Hager kicks off acting career with Hallmark's football flick

Entertainment

Jenna Bush Hager will make her acting debut in an upcoming movie inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

  • July 12, 2024
Jenna Bush Hager has announced her acting debut in Hallmark's upcoming movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which is seemingly inspired by the love story of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

"It's Christmas in July… and I’ve got a hot script! Pumped that I get to be a part of Hallmark’s upcoming holiday movie — a Chiefs love story,” the Today show host penned alongside a video shared on her Instagram account on Thursday.

Jenna revealed the news on the Today show, surprising her co-hosts with a Christmas hat and a Travis Kelce jersey.

"It's Christmas in July, I'm announcing something really cool, can you guess what it is?" Jenna asked her co-anchors including Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, and Sheinelle Jones.

"I've got a hot script. First of all, I thought it was about Taylor [Swift] and Travis [Kelce] and I thought I got the Taylor role but I didn't...shocker,” she jokingly shared.

When asked about her role, Jenna remained tight-lipped but gave a little synopsis of the movie.

"I can't tell you anything about my role, but It's a super fan who falls in love with a man who works for the team," she shared.

In June, Hallmark Media and the Kansas City Chiefs announced that a movie centered around the football field *is in works.

Starring Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, and Ed Begley Jr., the film comes on the heels of the Chiefs' exciting season, which saw Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance blossom.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story will air during Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas.

